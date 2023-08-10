Tea stall dispute turns violent in Beed: Gunshots fired over high cigarette price
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 10, 2023 05:47 PM 2023-08-10T17:47:57+5:30 2023-08-10T17:48:30+5:30
Tea stall dispute over cigarette price turns violent in Kanherwadi Shivara, Parli. Shots fired, case registered by police.
A tea stall in Kanherwadi Shivara, near Parli in Beed, became the site of an unusual incident because of the price of a cigarette packet.
According to the reports, the episode escalated as four customers arrived at Suresh Phad's Yash Raj Hotel, run by Vilas Aghav. Around 1 AM, the customers asked for cigarettes but were surprised by the high price. This sparked a heated argument that escalated into a physical altercation.
Amid the commotion, one customer fired a shot into the air, prompting the hotel staff to close the shutters. In response, the angered individuals fired two shots at the shutter. The Parli Rural police station has registered a case against the unidentified individuals involved in the incident.