Tea stall dispute turns violent in Beed: Gunshots fired over high cigarette price

A tea stall in Kanherwadi Shivara, near Parli in Beed, became the site of an unusual incident because of the price of a cigarette packet.

According to the reports, the episode escalated as four customers arrived at Suresh Phad's Yash Raj Hotel, run by Vilas Aghav. Around 1 AM, the customers asked for cigarettes but were surprised by the high price. This sparked a heated argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

Amid the commotion, one customer fired a shot into the air, prompting the hotel staff to close the shutters. In response, the angered individuals fired two shots at the shutter. The Parli Rural police station has registered a case against the unidentified individuals involved in the incident.