Teaser of Yami Gautam's 'A Thursday' unveiled

The teaser of Yami Gautam-starrer 'A Thursday' is out, and it has definitely taken everyone's excitement a notch higher.

On Wednesday, Yami took to Instagram and shared the film's teaser with everyone.

In the 30-second clip, we can see a grim-faced Yami face the camera as she sings the nursery rhyme 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Stars'.

"Maasumiyat ka chehra iss din badla," she captioned the post.

The teaser has garnered everyone's attention.

Reacting to the clip, a social media user commented, " Woaah....this looks so promising."

Another one wrote, "Wow damn excited."

Directed by Behzad Khambata, 'A Thursday' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor