Tensions in MVA Alliance Over Maharashtra CM Post Ahead of Election Results

Mumbai, November 21: As the political landscape of Maharashtra braces for the results of the Assembly elections scheduled for November 23, tensions have escalated between key leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and Congress state chief Nana Patole have engaged in a public spat over Maharashtra chief ministerial candidate for the coalition, reflecting tentions within the alliance.

In a recent statement, Nana Patole expressed confidence that a government would be formed under Congress leadership, asserting that the MVA would emerge victorious in the elections. "The MVA government will be formed in the state under the leadership of Congress," Patole said, emphasizing a shift in power dynamics within the coalition.

However, Raut rejected claim, stating, "I will not accept this and no one else will accept it." He called for collective discussions among MVA leaders to determine the leadership structure, suggesting that any announcement regarding a chief ministerial candidate should come from the Congress high command.

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla weighed in on the situation, highlighting that there is an evident anti-BJP sentiment among voters. He noted that many constituents expressed their desire for change, indicating that they do not want to see the BJP return to power. Poonawalla criticized Raut's aggressive stance towards Patole, suggesting that such attacks reflect arrogance and could alienate voters.

As exit polls suggest a potential victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, Raut remains optimistic about MVA's prospects, claiming that they expect to secure between 160 to 165 seats.

As exit polls suggest a potential victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, Raut remains optimistic about MVA's prospects, claiming that they expect to secure between 160 to 165 seats. He mentioned arrangements to keep MLAs united in a hotel to prevent any external pressures. "The MVA will get a complete majority and we will make a unanimous decision," Raut stated.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, another Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, echoed this sentiment, asserting that the people of Maharashtra are ready to reject what she termed a "government of loot and corruption." She expressed confidence that the MVA would serve effectively for five years if elected.

"The people of Maharashtra are going to free them (Mahayuti) for the next 25 years... The government of loot, corruption and Adani is going to end," Chaturvedi said.

"The people of Maharashtra are going to free them (Mahayuti) for the next 25 years... The government of loot, corruption and Adani is going to end," Chaturvedi said.

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbadevi, Shaina NC, said that Nana Patole and Sanjay Raut are in competition for media lamplight. "The people who have the audacity to talk about 'note jihad' are the ones who have been propagating 'vote jihad', liquor jihad and all kinds of ill practices during elections," she added.

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbadevi, Shaina NC, said that Nana Patole and Sanjay Raut are in competition for media lamplight. "The people who have the audacity to talk about 'note jihad' are the ones who have been propagating 'vote jihad', liquor jihad and all kinds of ill practices during elections," she added.