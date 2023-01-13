T'gana minister KT Rama Rao meets industry leaders in Mumbai

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao met top industrialists in Mumbai and discussed about potential investment opportunities in the State.

In a series of tweets, Rama Rao said he met chairman of Tata Group N Chandrasekaran and others. Had a good meeting with Chairman of Tata Group Sri N. Chandrasekaran Ji. Thanked him for his group’s continued support and also discussed potential investment opportunities, Rama Rao tweeted.

In another tweet, Rama Rao said he met Hindustan Unilever's Sanjiv Mehta and discussed about investments in FMCGs. Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, tweeted that he met JSW Steel chairman and managing director (CMD) Sajjan Jindal and they spoke about investing in steel, paints, and sporting facilities.

Met with Mr. Sanjeev Mehta, Chairman & MD of Hindustan Unilever in Mumbai



Discussed various potential investment opportunities for HUL in FMCG sector in Telangana pic.twitter.com/i8x79HvMEF — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 12, 2023