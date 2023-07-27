Thackeray brothers' reunion in politics? Uddhav Thackeray's response keeps everyone guessing

Over the last few days, there have been ongoing talks about a possible alliance between Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray. Several Shiv Sainiks and MNS workers believe that Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray should join forces in politics. Today, Uddhav Thackeray responded to this question.

During an interview with Sanjay Raut for the podcast, Uddhav Thackeray mentioned that there were discussions in the past about both of them coming together. However, those talks are now on hold. Currently, politics has become the politics of nephews. Someone is doing the work of collecting nephews. Someone is collecting nephews from each party, he said.

Sanjay Raut asked, if they (MNS) come forward, will you come together? to which Uddhav Thackeray replied, "I do not think about whether they will come or go. People come and go. I decide what to do at that moment.” Uddhav Thackeray neither denied nor confirmed the possibility of the Thackeray brothers coming together.