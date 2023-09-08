Thackeray faction unhappy on Udhayanidhi’s remark on ‘Sanatan Dharma’

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday slammed Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on ‘Sanatana Dharma’ that has triggered a massive political row in the country. Sanjay Raut said that no one would support statements against any religion. He said that leaders should refrain from making such comments, adding that there are over 90 crore Hindus in the country along with people of various other religions and nobody should hurt other people’s religious sentiments. Both the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the DMK are part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

Not a single religion in the world is perfect, but it is also true that Hinduism took the reformist path and changed the wrong traditions. Our stand remains the same ‘Garva Se Kaho Hum Hindu Hain,’ and criticism by Udhayanidhi has hurt the 90 crores Hindus,” said party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ in its editorial on Thursday.After the row over the statement by DMK leader Udhayanidhi about the need to finish ‘Santan Dharma,’ the Thackeray faction clarified its policy on Hindutva and stand taken by its alliance partner through the editorial titled ‘Dravid vs Sanatan. It reiterated its commitment to Hindutva. At the same time, it attacked the BJP, saying its Hindutva is hypocritical and a tool of oppression.

Every religion has hypocritic tendencies like BJP’s Hindutva. Shiv Sena supremo, late Bal Thackeray, was known as ‘Hinduhriday Samrat’, but he never promoted outdated rituals and conservative beliefs. The new generation will not accept outdated traditions and inequality. It will not last like the thoughts of Stalin did not last in Russia. But Sanatan Dharma will remain as it is in India.” said the editorial.The editorial further added, “Mamta Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal also expressed their displeasure on the statement. Shiv Sena’s stand is clear, as we used to say earlier, ‘Garva Se Kaho Hum Hindu Hain’. Like every religion, there were some errors in Hinduism. But we took the reformist path and eradicated the traditions like Sati, untouchability, etc..” said ‘Saamana’ editorial.