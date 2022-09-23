Thackeray will never be able to finish my political career says, Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis fired a fresh salvo at his friend turned foe, Uddhav Thackeray, and said Thackeray will not be able to finish Fadnavis ever. Accusing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — of trying to finish is political career in two and half years tenure.

The statement came after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday moved the Bombay High Court seeking permission to hold its annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai. Fadnavis said in a media interaction in Nagpur, were in an apparent response to former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s prediction that the next election will also mark the last ones for Fadnavis, implying that the BJP is set to lose the polls. Even if somebody wishes to end my career, it is not going to happen. I am here to stay.”

Commenting on Uddhav Thackeray's speech on Wednesday, Fadnavis said, "It was his frustration speaking. When he demands a fresh election, I want to ask him why did not he contest after Sena won the election by showing PM Modi's photo and then went on to form the government with the NCP and the Congress. Why didn't you contest in another election then? Why did you go straight to form the government?"

“In 2019 assembly elections, they (Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena) used pictures of Narendra Modi to win the elections. But post elections, they formed an alliance with the Congress and the NCP, betraying the BJP.” In their 2.5 year-rule, Maha Vikas Aghadi, led by then CM Uddhav Thackeray, did everything possible to scuttle my political career. But they failed.

Replying to a query on the ongoing raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Popular Front of India (PFI), the deputy CM said those were coordinated efforts, but he would only speak after getting the entire information.