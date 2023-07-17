Thane: 2 held for cheating man of more than Rs 12 lakh on pretext of getting him loan

Two guys allegedly defrauded a 23-year-old man from Thane, Maharashtra, of more than Rs 12 lakh while pretending to arrange him a loan for his trucking company.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police registered an offence under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and no arrest has been made as yet, an official said.

As per the complaint, the victim operated two tipper trucks, which he used for transporting construction material to the site of the Navi Mumbai airport, he said.

He wanted to expand the business and procure six more vehicles and was on the lookout for a loan, the official said. The accused duo offered to help the victim with the loan and demanded Rs 12.9 lakh as charges for the same, he said.