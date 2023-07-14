Thane: 20-year-old held for sexually assaulting minor girlfriend

A 20-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl with whom he was in a relationship, police said on Thursday. The girl had moved in with the man, who lives in suburban Bandra, ten days ago, said an official.

Her parents approached police on Wednesday alleging that he had sexually assaulted their daughter, following which the man was arrested under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act. Further probe was underway.

Yesterday, Mumbai police have registered a case against three persons including a woman, and launched an investigation into the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl, officials said. According to the police, a case under IPC sections 376, 376(2)(n), 109, and 114 and also under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act has been registered at Kashimira police station, and a hunt to nab the accused trio is on.

Officials said that the minor victim was also threatened and raped on two separate occasions. The accused woman, identified as Pooja Yadav who lives in the same area where the girl resides, lured the victim to the house of the second accused, identified as Srikant Yadav, where the girl was threatened and raped by him, the police said.

A few days later, the accused woman took the victim to the house of the third accused, identified as Milan Yadav, in the Bhayandar area, where the victim was raped again, they said.