Thane: 23-year-old man booked for attempting to strangle wife to death

Police have filed charges against a 23-year-old man for reportedly trying to fatally strangle his wife during a minor dispute at their residence in Thane district, Maharashtra, as reported on Saturday.

The police on Friday registered a case against Kushal Bajirao Jadhav for the incident that occurred in the Hajimalang Road area of Kalyan on October 16, sub-inspector G R Babad of Manpada police station said.

The individual in question, who was jobless, engaged in frequent arguments with his 19-year-old spouse. On the day of the assault, he purportedly made an attempt to suspend her from a ceiling fan with a rope, according to the official. The accused reportedly strangled the woman on several occasions before ultimately releasing her, the official added.

The woman was sent for medical examination, and the FIR was registered after the reports arrived, he said, adding that a manhunt has been launched for the absconding accused.