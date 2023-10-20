Thane: 26-year-old man held for carrying mephedrone worth Rs 6.7 lakh

A 26-year-old man was detained by police in Thane, Maharashtra, on Friday after they found mephedrone on him, a prohibited substance, and valued at Rs 6.71 lakh.

Accused Himanshu Deependra Singh was intercepted near a washing centre at Bhadwad of Bhiwandi on Thursday night. A search revealed that he was carrying 110 grams of mephedrone, valued at nearly Rs 6.71 lakh, the official said.

He was later arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said the station house officer of Shantinagar police station.