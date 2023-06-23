Thane: 26-year-old man held for stealing valuables worth Rs 5.4 lakh from aunt’s house

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 5.4 lakh from his aunt’s house in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police’s property cell nabbed the accused when he came to sell the stolen valuables in Mumbra area, an official said.

A case under sections 454 (house-trespass), 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused senior inspector Anand Raorane of the property cell said.

The police have managed to recover valuables worth Rs 3.3 lakh from the accused, he said. The accused had allegedly broken into his aunt’s house and stolen cash and jewellery, which was planning to sell when he was arrested, the official said.