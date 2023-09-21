Thane: 30-year-old worker dies from electrocution at construction site

On Thursday, an official reported that a 30-year-old man lost his life due to electrocution at a construction site located in Thane district, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the police filed a negligence case against two contractors.

Victim Pintu Bhayyalal Kewat was doing painting work at the site at Kalyan East when he died from an electric shock on Tuesday morning.Sampat Phadol of Manpada police station in Dombivili said a probe showed that two contractors had not taken precautionary measures. The worker had also not been provided with any safety gear to avert such mishaps, the police said.

Mohan Naidu, the electrical contractor, and Mehboob Abdul Rashid Hussain, the painting contractor, have been charged with negligence under the Indian Penal Code. However, as of now, no arrests have been executed, according to the official's statement.