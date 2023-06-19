Thane: 31-year-old man ends life by hanging self

A 31-year-old man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself at his residence in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said. The deceased was a resident of a building in Kopri area and he was found dead around 10.30 pm, they said.

After being informed about it, a fire brigade team and other personnel rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem. A case of accidental death was registered and a probe was initiated.

On Friday, A shocking incident has come to light in Nagpur. In this tragic event, a young woman took her own life in the city after her friend had already done the same. Priyanka Nandrao Sarate, a 22-year-old woman, reportedly ended her life, leaving her family devastated. She was heard saying, "My friend is waiting for me in heaven, calling me..." The incident has left the community in a state of shock.