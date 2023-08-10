Thane: 42-year-old man held with charas cumulatively worth Rs 2.90 lakh

A man was arrested in Thane's Wagle Estate neighbourhood allegedly in possession of mephedrone and charas worth a total of Rs. 2.90 lakh, police said.

Milind Dubey (42) was held by a team of Crime Unit V from Sambhaji Nagar on Wednesday evening, he said. We seized 70 grams of mephedrone and 27 grams of charas. We also seized a motorcycle, cash and other items cumulatively valued at Rs 65,000, Crime Unit V senior inspector Vikas Ghodke told PTI.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and Dubey has been remanded in police custody till August 14, he added.