Thane: 43-year old man held for trying to kill wife

A 43-year-old man from Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra has been arrested on the charge of trying to kill his wife, police said. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday at their residence in Bopar area of Dombivli, they said.

The couple lives with their 12-year-old daughter. The husband-wife duo frequently quarrelled over some domestic issues. On the day of the incident, they again entered into an argument. In a fit of rage, the man tried to kill her by throttling her, assistant inspector B C Wanzari of Manpada police station said.

Their daughter raised an alarm, hearing which the neighbours rushed to their house and saved the woman, 38, he said. Based on a complaint lodged by the brother of the woman, a case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and others at Manpada police station, he said.