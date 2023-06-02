Thane: Case against five persons for producing forged documents to get police jobs

A case has been registered against five persons in Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly producing forged documents in their bid to get jobs in the police department, an official said.

No arrests have been made yet, he said. The accused persons gave the physical tests and written exams of the department and were called to submit documents for verification before posting, he said.

According to the station house officer of Kashimira police station, during verification, it came to light that the five had fabricated their certificates to get entry into the police force.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections including 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery) against the five persons who hail from Beed, Dhule and other parts of the state, he said.

The police are also probing into the source of the documents and trying to find out if they are part of an ongoing racket related to such cases, the official added.