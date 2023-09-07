Thane: CM Eknath Shinde attends Dahi Handi fest with Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, accompanied by actor Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, attended the Janmashtami Utsav in Thane, Mumbai. He energized all the participants in the dahi handi event and extended a warm welcome to the actors.

“Attended the Dahihandi festival organized by the Dahihandi Mitra Mandal of Tembhinaka Mitra Mandal founded on the inspiration of Venerable Guruvarya Dharamveer Anand Dighe Saheb and interacted with Govinda. Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor Vashu Bhagnani were also present as special guests on this occasion,” CM Shinde wrote in Marathi on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dahi Handi, also known as Gopalakala or Utlotsavam, is a cherished tradition during Krishna Janmashtami. The term "dahi" refers to curd, and "handi" signifies an earthen pot containing milk products. This festival holds immense significance in Maharashtra.