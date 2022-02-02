Thane collector cancels license of Sadguru hotel & bar owned by Sameer Wankhede

Former NCB Mumbai director Sameer Wankhede has been hit hard by the controversy over the arrest of Bollywood Shah Rukh's son at a rave party on a cruise. The license of Sadguru Restaurant Bar owned by him in Navi Mumbai has been revoked. The restaurant named Sadguru and according to the excise department, the license for the bar was issued on October 27, 1997. The license of this bar is valid till March 31, 2022. Due to this, Nawab Malik had targeted Sameer Wankhede. Now the license of this bar has been canceled by Thane District Collector. The reason given is discrepancy in the date of birth of Sameer Wankhede.

Sameer Wankhede had given an explanation in this regard. This license has been in his name since he joined the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). The legal rights regarding this license have been given to Sameer's father Dnyandev Wankhede. There is nothing illegal about it. I have been referring to this bar and restaurant in my annual real estate since 2006 when I joined the service. This license is also mentioned in the property account. Sameer Wankhede had said that all the earnings from this industry have been mentioned in the income tax return documents.