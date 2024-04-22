Thane: Controversy Erupts in Kalyan Champions League Over Alleged Discrimination Against Marathi Players

A brewing controversy has emerged in Kalyan city of Thane district, surrounding allegations of discrimination within a cricket league. The Marathi Ekikaran Samiti, a non-governmental and nonprofit organization advocating for the rights of Marathi individuals, has accused the "Kalyan Champions League (KCL)" of favoring players from specific communities—primarily Gujarati, Jain, and Marwari—and systematically sidelining those from other communities, notably the Marathi community. The outcry has gained momentum on social media platforms, with many Marathi individuals expressing indignation over what they perceive as a breach of inclusivity principles in sports.

The post clearly states “Only Gujarati, Jain and Marwari Players Allowed.” KCL is a private tournament which will be held on May 5 onwards in Kene Garden Turf of Kalyan. This will be the first season of the league. Pradeep Samant of the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti told LokmatTimes.com, “The post itself is discriminatory. Why highlight specific communities and bring politics in sports? This ulterior motives against Marathi people in Maharashtra wont be tolerated. We will file legal complaint against this.” When asked about many communities organizing such private tournaments to boost their own community, Samant told, “ It is true that many community- specific events are held but they are open for everyone. This case is different. They have clearly written only Gujarati, Jain and Marwari players are allowed which is wrong. They pay no need to local Marathi players.”

Pinkesh Patel, one of the organizers of the KCL told LokmatTimes.com, “We don’t have any intention to hurt anybody’s sentiments. We keep on organizing open tournaments and leagues in which all players can participate. There is nothing to get offended as we planned this KCL just to boost our players from Gujarati, Jain and Marwari community in the never- ending competition. This is a small and local level tournament. I don’t think there is any sort of discrimination.”

The controversy has ignited debates on social media, with varying viewpoints emerging. Some users are expressing outrage over what they perceive as discrimination, while others are defending the right of communities to host events tailored to their own members.

Some Internet users are asking, “When will the Marathi people wake up? In our own state these people are not allowing us in the match.” One comment read, “In Marathi state, this is how linguistic disputes/controversies happen.” Some netizens justified the tournament by claiming, “What is the relation of language here? It is a program of Gujarati, Jain, Marwari community. Every community organizes different programs for the people of their community. There is nothing wrong.”

