Thane: Crime Branch arrest man with Rs 17 lakh worth of marijuana

Crime branch arrested a person and recovered Rs 17 lakh worth of marijuana from his possession in Thane's Bhiwandi, informed Police officials.

Crime Branch acted on a tip-off from a source that a huge quantity of marijuana is stored in a house in Fatma Nagar area of Bhiwandi.

Police officials raided the house and arrested Hasan Raja alias Guddu and recovered 75 kg of marijuana from him on Saturday.

Court has sent him to police custody till December 22.

( With inputs from ANI )

