Thane: Dead body of youth recovered from parked bus

The dead body of a 30-year-old youth was recovered from a bus parked near a burial place in Mira Road, informed the police on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sachin Nanaware who did not return home after going out with his friends on Thursday night. Later, the family members had registered a case at the nearest police station on Friday.

The police officials stated that Sachin was lynched to death with his face crushed by a stone.

Police registered a case of murder and investigations are underway.

