Thane: Eknath Shinde Group Workers Tosses Notes at Anand Dighe's Ashram; Shiv Sena UBT Faction Criticises Act After Video Goes Viral

A video of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena office bearers throwing currency notes at the Anand Ashram of the late Thane District Chief of Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe at Tembhi Nayak has gone viral on social media website, promoting Anand Dighe's nephew and Uddhav Thackeray group's leader Kedar Dighe reacted on the viral clip saying "We have lost our joy."

Shiv Sena's late Thane District Chief Anand Dighe worked to solve the problems of Thanekar in Anand Ashram on Tembhi Nayak. Dighe's social work was shown in the film Dharmaveer. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is known as Dighe's follower. He renovated Anand Ashram a few years ago. After the Shiv Sena split and the change of power in the state, the Chief Minister started the work of the Shiv Sena party from here.

Meanwhile, a video of currency notes being tossed in this Ashram has created a stir on social media. The drum band brought for Ganapati Visarjan performed at the Anand Ashram on Tembhi Nayak, while Tembhinaka Branch Chief Nikhil Budjude and Police Line Branch Chief Nitesh Patole threw currency notes in the air. Anand Dighe's nephew and Thackeray's Thane District Chief Kedar Dighe has criticized Shinde's Shiv Sena.

Kedar expressed his reaction on social media: "You scattered notes in Anand Ashram... Destroyed the sanctity of Dighesaheb's social service...Our Anand was lost."