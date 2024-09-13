Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan Allegedly Runs Away on Bike After Villagers Question Him About Road Conditions in Jamner (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Minister and BJP MLA Girish Mahajan allegedly ran away on a motorcycle when some villagers in Liha Tanda expressed their anger and asked him about the poor road conditions in the area. During a recent visit to Lihata Tanda in the Jamaner Taluka for a community event, the BJP leader faced locals over the poor road conditions in their village.

The young residents expressed their frustration while questioning him about their consistently voting for him over the past 30 years, yet seeing no improvement in road infrastructure. A video shared on social media, including on X, went viral.

मंत्री गिरीश महाजन यांना तरुणांनी विचारला जाब.... जामनेर तालुक्यातील लिहा तांडा येथे भंडाऱ्यानिमित्त गिरीश महाजन आले असता गेल्या 30 वर्षापासून आम्ही तुम्हाला निवडून देत आहोत तरी आमच्या गावातील रस्त्यांची अशी दुरावस्था का ? असे विचारले असता मंत्री महोदयांनी तेथून पळ काढला... pic.twitter.com/rhqP7OW3aZ — Dr Sangram Gokulsingh Patil (@drsangrampatil) September 13, 2024

A viral clip shows Maharashtra's Rural Development Minister, Girish Mahajan, sitting on a two-wheeler. The rider navigates potholes on the road while a crowd chases them from behind. Villagers can be heard calling Mahajan's name, and the video captures the surrounding chaos.