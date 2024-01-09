Thane Faces 24-Hour Water Cut as Road Works Disrupt Supply

Residents in several parts of Thane city will face a 24-hour water cut starting Tuesday, January 9th, at 11:00 AM, lasting until Wednesday, January 10th, at 11:00 AM. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) announced the disruption to facilitate ongoing road concretization work between the Children's Traffic Park and New Horizon Scholars School near Anand Nagar.

The ongoing road project requires relocating 450mm and 300mm diameter water channels, temporarily disrupting supply to nearby areas.

Affected areas: Kasarwadvali Village, Everest World Complex, Yash Raj Park Complex, Horizon Height Complex, Krishna Green Land Park Complex, Vijayapark Complex, Housing Complex in Ram Mandir Road area, Bhawaninagar and Unnati Wood Complex, Tropical Lagoon Complex, Vijay Vilas Complex, Waghbil Old Village, and Swastik Residency Complex.

TMC has urged residents to store sufficient water and cooperate during this period. The civic body also informed that the citizens could face a low water pressure for the next 1 to 2 days after the regular supply starts.