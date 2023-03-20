Thane: Fire breaks out at godown complex, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a godown complex in Maharashtra's Thane district a civic official said. No casualty was reported in the blaze that erupted in a scrap godown in Shil Diva area around 2.50 pm, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the RDMC of the TMC.

Five fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames and the firefighting operation is underway, he said. At least eight to nine godowns were affected in the blaze, he said, adding that the cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out at a dumping ground in Kalyan, a fire official at the civic fire station said. The details of the blaze reported at Umbarde dumping ground are awaited, he said.