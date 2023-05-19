Thane: Fire breaks out at MSEDCL office, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in the office of a power company in Maharashtra's Thane city a civic official said. No casualties were reported in the incident that took place in the office of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) around 12 am, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC).

Local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the scene and doused the fire in a short while, he said, adding that the blaze had erupted due to short circuit.

Yesterday, A Hyundai showroom located in the Kranti Chowk area of the city was engulfed in a massive fire. The fire extensively damaged the spare parts warehouse within the showroom. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation. Unfortunately, the incident resulted in significant financial losses amounting to lakhs of rupees. Thankfully, no casualties were reported.