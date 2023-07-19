Thane: Fire breaks out in electric meter room of hospital, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in the electric meter room of a three-storey civic-run hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Wednesday, an official said. No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 1.50 am in the hospital located in Kasarwadavali area on Ghodbunder Road, Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

There were patients in the hospital at the time of the incident, but no one was affected, he said. The fire was caused due to a short-circuit, he said. After being alerted, local firemen and the disaster management team rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze by 2.20 am, the official said.

An additional executive engineer of the TMC said a change wire between the generator and the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) power supply was damaged due to the fire, while all the meters and the connection wires were intact. The power supply to the building has been cut off and will be restored after the change wire is replaced by the MSEB personnel, he said.