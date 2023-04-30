Thane: Gang running fake telephone exchange caught, one dies in escape attempt

A group involved in running a fraudulent telephone exchange in the Bhiwandi region of Thane, Maharashtra was caught by the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and Thane Police, and several people were detained in connection with the case.

According to officials, the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) received information about a fake telephone exchange located on the fifth floor of a building in Gauri Pada, in the Bhiwandi area of Thane district. As a result, they arrived at the site late in the evening to conduct a raid.

Thane police officials stated that one of the suspects, in an attempt to evade arrest by the ATS, jumped from the building's rooftop and unfortunately died. The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Police are currently searching for the owner of the apartment, and have seized all the equipment related to the hoax telephone exchange. Raids are still ongoing, and further investigations are being conducted.