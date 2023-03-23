Thane: Gudi Padwa witnesses robust home buying

Marathi new year Gudi Padwa witnessed better-than-expected home buying in Thane district, Maharashtra, CREDAI-MCHI Thane president Jitendra Mehta said.

Gudi Padwa was celebrated with fervour across the state on Wednesday. This Gudi Padwa, 1,723 Thaneites booked, bought or moved into their own homes, Mehta said. Data from real estate developers in Thane, as collated by CREDAI-MCHI Thane, shows that 1,723 homes were booked, bought or the buyer moved into their new address on Gudi Padwa.

Property is a solid asset class on various parameters. For home buyers, the safety factor of having bought one's own home is beyond comparison. For the investor, it reflects a safe and secure option that provides both rental income and capital appreciation.

Obviously, it is a win-win for both the buyer and the investor, Mehta said. During the real estate expo PROPERTY 2023-Thane held in February this year, 27,000 families had shown interest in buying homes. A majority of them had even visited the sites and the expectation was that around 1,500 houses would be booked on Gudi Padwa. But at 1,723, the number was better than the expectation, he added.