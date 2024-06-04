Thane Lok Sabha Results 2024: Shinde Sena's Naresh Mhaske Upsets UBT's Vichare To Stage Victory

Naresh Mhaske of the Shiv Sena won the Thane Lok Sabha seat. Mhaske overcame Rajan Vichare, a two-term MP for the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Mhaske held a commanding lead against Vichare the entire time, ultimately landing the decisive blow in a match that few predicted he would win.

Being Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's home turf, Thane posed a prestige challenge for him.

The main contest in the election was a head-to-head match between the incumbent Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajan Vichare and the Maya Yuti (Grand Alliance) candidate and former Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske of the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena.

