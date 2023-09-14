Thane: Man and woman found hanging, police suspect suicide

A man and a woman, both in their early twenties and hailing from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in their rented residence in Thane district, police said. The bodies of the deceased, identified as Somnath Sonawane (23) and Sujata Deshmukh (21), were recovered on Wednesday morning in their room located in a chawl in Tanaji Nagar area of Kasara, they said.

According to the police, Sonawane was employed as a construction laborer. The victims shared a romantic relationship, but their families strongly disapproved of it, leading the police to suspect that this could be the motive behind their tragic decision.

Inspector Ramesh Tavdi of Kasara police station noted that no suicide note was discovered at the scene. He mentioned, Our initial investigation indicates that the couple had only moved into the rented room about two months ago. Despite their love for each other, familial opposition to their relationship may have driven them to take the extreme step of ending their lives together.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the owner of the house went to meet them, but did not get any response despite repeatedly knocking at the door. After that, he alerted the police, who reached the site and broke open the door only to find the duo hanging from the ceiling of the house, the official added.