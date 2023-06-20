Thane: Man found lying in pool of blood at his home, 4 arrested
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 20, 2023 01:19 PM 2023-06-20T13:19:30+5:30 2023-06-20T13:19:50+5:30
A 55-year-old man from Ambernath in Thane district of Maharashtra was brutally killed by unidentified persons in his house, police said.
The incident came to light on Monday morning when a neighbour of Krishnachand Munian saw him lying in a pool of blood, an official said. The victim was employed with an engineering company, police said.
Four people have been detained, one of whom has said the killing was over a personal matter, Senior Inspector Ashok Bhagat said. The accused and victim had drinks at home after which the murder too place, he added.