Thane: Man found lying in pool of blood at his home, 4 arrested

A 55-year-old man from Ambernath in Thane district of Maharashtra was brutally killed by unidentified persons in his house, police said.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when a neighbour of Krishnachand Munian saw him lying in a pool of blood, an official said. The victim was employed with an engineering company, police said.

Four people have been detained, one of whom has said the killing was over a personal matter, Senior Inspector Ashok Bhagat said. The accused and victim had drinks at home after which the murder too place, he added.