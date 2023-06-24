"Eversince BJP came to power, divisiveness is getting deeper within people": DMK MP Kanimozhi hits back at PM Modi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 24 : DMK MP Kanimozhi on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in US on minorities rights in Indi and said that eversince Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power, divisiveness is getting deeper within people.

"If he says there is no religious divide they (USA) will welcome his statement. But the truth and the fact is known to all," she said adding, "After this present BJP government came to rule, divisiveness is getting deeper within people."

Speaking on whether the Americans do not know the situation that prevails in India, she said, "It is not possible for anyone not to know what the truth is. We are living in the times of the internet and the news is known to all. So everyone knows the truth."

Commenting on Prime Minister Modi's visit to America, Kanimozhi said that Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi had earlier said that without ascertaining the basic needs in the country there cannot be anything accomplished by speaking in foreign countries.

"I want to remind everyone again that if religious divisions and caste divisions are not corrected and everyone is seeing the country burning, there is nothing much to do in a foreign country. This is not said by me but by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi," the DMK MP said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted "India's unity in diversity," at the historic address to the joint sitting of the US Congress. "India is the home to all faiths in the world and we celebrate all of them. In India, diversity is a natural way of life, today the world wants to know more and more about India," said PM Modi.

PM Modi in US said, "The US and India have overwhelming respect for each other because we are democracies and it is in US and India's DNAs to expand democratic institutions".

Interacting with reporters at a joint media conference after bilateral talks with President Joe Biden on Friday, PM Modi spoke at length about democracy in India as he responded to a question from a US journalist.

Asked what India will do to improve the rights of religious minorities, PM Modi said, "I am surprised at what you said. We are a democracy. Democracy is part of our spirit, our blood. We live and breathe democracy. And it is in our constitution"

