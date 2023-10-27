Thane: Man held for attempting to attack power firm staffer with sickle

In Maharashtra's Thane district, a 45-year-old man was apprehended on Friday for purportedly making an attempt to assault a senior engineer employed by a state-run power company using a sickle, as per the police.

The police have arrested Kishore Yehswant Patil under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for the incident that occurred in the Ganeshpuri area, assistant police inspector D T Sonke said.

A team of staffers from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), led by deputy executive engineer Avinash Katakwar, had gone to Waret to collect pending dues, he said.

The team approached Patil, who had an outstanding debt of Rs 75,000. In response, the accused became agitated and tried to assault the engineer with a sickle, according to the official. The team managed to subdue Patil and subsequently apprehended him.