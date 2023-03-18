Thane: Man held for chain-snatching incidents

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of chain-snatching incidents in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Several incidents of chain snatching were reported in Mumbra region in the last one month and four of them had taken place between February 25 and March 11, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone I Thane Ganesh Gawade said.

The police examined CCTV footages from the scenes and tracked down the accused in Khardi village, he said.

The police have recovered 61 gm of gold jewellery worth Rs 1.9 lakh and a stolen motorcycle worth Rs 60,000 from the accused, it was stated.

The accused targeted elderly women, and was allegedly involved in four incidents of chain snatching and two other thefts.