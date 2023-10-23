Thane: Man kills welder for refusing to give money to buy liquor

A man reportedly fatally stabbed a 29-year-old welder in Thane city, Maharashtra, after the welder refused to lend him money to purchase alcohol. The incident occurred at approximately 1 am on Sunday when the victim left his residence in the Ram Nagar area of Wagle Estate to attend to a natural call. It was at this moment that he encountered the 32-year-old accused, who worked as a driver and lived in the same neighborhood, as mentioned by Senior Inspector Kirankumar Kabadi of the Srinagar police station.

The accused, who was inebriated, asked the victim for money to buy liquor. When the victim refused, the accused allegedly stabbed him to death with a knife. The victim died on the spot, the official said. After being alerted, police rushed to the spot. They sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem and recovered the blood-stained knife, he said.

The accused was later arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder). He was produced before a local magistrate who remanded him in police custody till October 26, the official said.