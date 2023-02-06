Thane Municipal Commissioner asks police and civic authorities to clear area near railway station of hawkers and beggars

Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bhangar has asked police and civic authorities to clear 150 metres of area around Thane railway station of hawkers and beggars, officials said

The Thane civic body and the city traffic police department will also carry out a joint operation to take strict action against auto-rickshaw drivers violating rules, they said.

Around five lakh commuters use the Thane railway station for train travel everyday, it was noted in a meeting which Bhangar held here on Saturday with senior traffic department and civic officials.

They discussed problems faced by commuters and other issues, an official release said. Bhangar directed that the area of 150 metres around the Thane station be cleared of hawkers, beggars and other nuisance, it said.

There have been complaints from commuters of auto-rickshaw drivers being arrogant, jumping lanes, crowding near the station’s entrance and refusing fares. It was decided in the meeting that all these issues will be tackled by a special force to be deployed near the Thane railway station, officials said.