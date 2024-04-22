Thane Municipal Corporation Initiates Heatwave Relief Measures Amid Rising Temperatures, Details Inside

To tackle the rising intense summer temperatures, the Thane Municipal Corporation has initiated setting up water camps at various locations with the help of social and voluntary organizations, ensuring cooling rooms are ready at all civic health centers and municipal hospitals, and stocking up on medicines. As per the action plan formulated, the corporation has started taking measures to combat the severe heat.

Measures Taken:

Water Coolers: Three water coolers have been set up at Thane Railway Station, Naupada-Ice Factory, and Teen Hath Naka - Signal School in front of the school through the Samarth Bharat Vyaspith platform. The organization will provide arrangements for filling drinking water every day, informed Chief Environment Officer Manisha Pradhan.

Information Dissemination: Pamphlets containing information on heatstroke, its symptoms, and precautions have been distributed at 33 health centers, 5 maternity hospitals, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in the Thane Municipal Corporation area. Health centers have also distributed awareness pamphlets in the residential complexes in their vicinity. The Public Health Department of the Municipality has instructed private hospitals to keep all their systems in place to deal with heat-related illnesses. Awareness is also being created in schools and colleges.

Multi- Stakeholder Online Meeting: An online meeting session was organized by the Environment Department of the Municipality on Saturday evening under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi to discuss what to do and what not to do to deal with this heatwave, symptoms of heat-related illnesses, arrangements for water coolers, etc. Representatives of rickshaw organizations, taxi organizations, Deputy Commissioner (Labor), Deputy Commissioner (Education), CREDAI-MCHI, Hotel Association, Industry Organizations, Metro, MSRDC, Railways, ST Corporation, RTO, and representatives of social and voluntary organizations participated in it.

Call to Action: The TMC urges citizens to take precautions against the heatwave by staying hydrated, avoiding strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day, and wearing loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. If you experience any symptoms of heatstroke, such as dizziness, nausea, or vomiting, seek medical attention immediately.