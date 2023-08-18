Thane: OPD in Shahapur sees rush of patients due to spike in viral fever cases

Due to an increase in viral fever cases and other illnesses, the outpatient department (OPD) at Shahapur Sub-District Hospital in Maharashtra's Thane has been treating almost 800 patients per day over the past several days.

Talking to reporters, Dr Rahul Jadhav, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, said the number of viral fever and conjunctivitis cases in Shahapur taluka has seen a sharp rise in the last few days, but the situation was under control.

The OPD at the hospital has been treating 700 to 800 patients on a daily basis. Most of these patients are seeking treatment for viral fever, he said. Besides fever, conjunctivitis cases are also on the rise and in the last one week, 100 such cases were reported in Shahapur taluka, he added.

Appealing to local residents to take precautionary measures for protection against rain-related diseases, including dengue and malaria, Jadhav said medical teams were taking necessary measures to tackle the situation.