Thane Police Conduct 'All-Out Operation' Ahead of Lok Sabha Election; Over 400 Arrested, Illegal Goods Seized

In order to ensure that the upcoming festivals and the 2024 General Elections are held peacefully and in a fear-free atmosphere, the Thane City Police Commissionerate conducted an 'All Out Operation' from 11 PM on April 7 to 2 AM on April 8 under the directives of Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre. During the operation, 238 police officers and 962 constables from all zones, crime branch, and traffic unit participated. They seized 15 weapons, including 2 country-made pistols, 4 knives, 2 swords, 7 choppers, and 2 other arms, registered 15 cases, and arrested 12 criminals.

Key Highlights of the Operation:

Illegal Liquor: A total of 42 cases of illegal liquor were registered, illegal liquor worth Rs. 2,26,351 was seized and action was taken against a total of 38 accused.

Tobacco Products: 116 persons were prosecuted under the COTPA Act for offences related to tobacco products.

Establishments Checked: A total of 359 establishments, including 129 hotels, 119 lodges, 73 beer bars and 35 dance bars, were inspected.

History Sheeters and Wanted Criminals: 417 habitual criminals, including 172 history sheeters, 109 external and 136 goons, were checked and frisked. During this, 10 external goons were found, and cases were registered against them under Section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act at various police stations.

Narcotics: A drive against narcotics was also organized. A total of 38 persons found consuming narcotics were taken into custody and cases were registered against them.

Seizures: A total of Rs. 1,70,320 worth of illegal weapons and Rs. 2,26,351 worth of illegal liquor, making a total of Rs. 3,96,671 worth of contraband, was seized.

Nakabandi: A total of 38 nakabandi points were organized in the Thane Police Commissionerate, during which a total of 830 small/big vehicles were checked.

Traffic Violations: The traffic unit issued challans worth Rs. 93,300 to 104 vehicles for violations of the Motor Vehicles Act. Overall, the 'All Out Operation' was a successful endeavour by the Thane Police Commissionerate to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of citizens.