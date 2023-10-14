Thane: Police recover stolen and missing items worth Rs 1.41 crore, return them to owners

Police in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra’s Thane district recovered various stolen and missing items, including gold ornaments and vehicles, and returned them to their rightful owners, officials said on Saturday, PTI reported.

According to reports, the collective property valued at Rs 1.41 crore was returned during a ceremony held on Friday. These items had either been stolen or had gone missing during the years 2022 and 2023. Among the returned items were gold and silver ornaments amounting to Rs 44,58,625, cash valued at Rs 6,16,620, fifty-four vehicles, comprising both cars and two-wheelers, worth Rs 40,37,000, and a total of 323 stolen mobile phones valued at Rs 42,03,049.

Additionally, there were other items with a combined value of Rs 8,82,050. The thefts had occurred in various areas, including Hill Line, Vitthalwadi, Ambarnath, and Shivainagar.