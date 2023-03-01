Thane: Police recovers 98 stolen or lost mobile phones

The Naupada police here have recovered 98 mobile phones that were either stolen or lost within their jurisdiction recently, an official said.

Ganesh Gawde, deputy commissioner of police zone I, Naupada, said the devices have been recovered from across the country.

The official said they took the help of the Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR) to trace the handsets.

CEIR acts as a central system for all network operators to share details of blacklisted mobile devices so that devices blacklisted in one network do not work on other networks even if the SIM card is changed.