Thane: Police register case against 20 people for stealing power worth Rs 40 lakh

In Maharashtra's Thane district, the police have filed a case against 20 individuals for their alleged involvement in stealing electricity valued at approximately Rs 40 lakh, as reported by an official on Friday. This purported power theft was uncovered by officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) during a raid conducted in May in Khoni village.

MSEDCL officials found that about 20 residents had been illegally drawing power with the help of hooks instead of going in for regular meters.

After an assessment, the officials concluded that the accused had consumed nearly 1.46 lakh units of power worth about Rs 40 lakh, the police official said.

On a complaint by MSEDCL, a case was registered on Thursday under the Electricity Act, said the station house officer of Mahatma Phule Chowk police station in Kalyan.