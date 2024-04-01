Thane Power Outage: Badlapur Residents Demand Action as No Electricity Amid Rising Summer Temperatures

Residents of Badlapur are expressing growing frustration over persistent power outages plaguing the area as summer approaches. A recent disruption lasting over 9 hours was attributed to a technical fault in the high-voltage transmission line from Padgha center. Despite repairs, parts of Badlapur West continue to experience power shortages, exacerbating concerns amid rising temperatures. Complaints lodged through the Mahavitaran app have yielded no permanent solutions, leaving residents feeling unheard and underserved.

Debabrato Mukherjee, who is the resident of Shashwat Park 2 in Badlapur West told LokmatTimes.com, “I do work from home and face lot of difficulties due to frequent power disruptions. Even today, we are facing power cut. Authorities don’t pay heed after complaining repeatedly. They should resolve the root problem.” Mukherjee told that Badlapur and Ambernath face power cuts daily 5 to 6 times. “Children and senior citizens are fed up of the extreme heat and such power cuts make our lives worst. The offficials directly close the complaint on Mahavitran app the next day without specifying the outage reasons,” told Mukherjee.

“There have been frequent issues of power cut from past few day in Badlapur west and east area, being one of big cities now. Still we have to struggle with power cuts like rural areas. There is no betterment in basic needs for a human. No power in Badlapur from morning 8 AM,” tweeted Arvind Arya on X (Formerly known as Twitter).

Thane district has seen a rise in temperature in last 2 weeks. Due to this, the demand for electricity has increased and fans and air conditioners are being used more. However, due to the frequent failures in the Morivli high voltage transmission line from the Padgha center for the past week, Ambernath, Badlapur and the rural areas are facing the brunt of the disrupted power supply. The high voltage transmission line from Padgha to Morivli was disrupted from 7 am on Sunday. As a result, most parts of Ambernath city, Badlapur city and areas up to Barvi Dam in Ambernath taluka were without electricity. Later, the technical fault was rectified.

Regarding today’s power outage, MSEDCL officials told LokmatTimes.com that some transformers might be shut down and hence power supply might be disrupted today in some areas. “We will soon rectify this issue and start regular electricity supply. In future, during such technical faults, we are also planning to take electricity supply from Jambhul instead of Morivali. ”

