Thane Restaurant Vandalised by Unidentified Men; CCTV Footage Goes Viral

CCTV footage has gone viral showing unidentified persons vandalizing a restaurant named Rajvamshi next to Tanishq Jewellers in the Tatwadnyan Vidyapeeth area of Thane West. The incident occurred yesterday evening, and the restaurant owner has alleged that there were a total of three suspects—one was riding a bike, and the other two just forcefully went inside the restaurant and damaged the chairs, tables, and a designer wall by breaking them. They also abused the restaurant’s staff members, according to the Non-Cognizable Report.

The owner of the Rajvamshi restaurant told LokmatTimes.com, “It is a very unfortunate incident. Within a fraction of seconds, they came and broke our restaurant’s property. Thankfully, no customers were there during that time as it was a holiday on the occasion of Holi. Perpetrators should be nabbed soon.”

CCTV Video of the Incident:

The CCTV footage shows that at 7:24 pm yesterday when the hotel staff was busy cleaning the restaurant, 2 men entered inside and started throwing chairs and tables and even hurled abuse. When the hotel staff ran behind them to catch them, both of them fled away on the bike that was being driven by the 3rd suspect.

Chitalsar Police Station has filed the NCR under IPC Section 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and Section 427 (Mischief Causing Damage to the Amount of Fifty Rupees). Investigation is ongoing to nab the unidentified people.