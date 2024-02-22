Thane School Principal Terminated After Minors Molested in Bus

The molestation incident involving minors on a school bus in Thane has sent shockwaves throughout the city. In a significant development, the private school has decided to terminate the principal and other staff members involved until the committee report is released. The school has promptly established a 3-day inquiry committee to thoroughly investigate the case. Throughout the morning, parents conducted silent protests demanding the replacement of the school management and justice for the safety of the students. Although the protests have concluded, parents remain dissatisfied with the perceived negligence shown by the management and trustees regarding the entire issue.

Since morning 7:30 am today, the parents were observing a silent protest outside the school premises. Placards like 'We want justice' and 'justice for our kids' were seen in the protests. A meeting between the parents and school trustees happened which some parents allege that it is a delay tactic by the school to solve the issue. Some parents were about to meet the the state education minister today to put forth their demand but the meeting could not take place. It is pertinent to mention that the parents met the state CM Eknath Shinde yesterday with their grievances against the school management. The CM has directed state education ministry to further solve this issue.

Parents informed LokmatTimes.com that they wont sent their students to the school picnic anymore unless there is proper security check of all the staff members. “Safety issue of our students is paramount us. They take hefty fees like 2.25 lakhs and cant even take care of our kids in proper way. Why was the school picnic fees taken only in cash and not online or cheque? The management’s negligence is clear,” told one of the parents. It is understood that the trustees have demanded 2 to 3 days for internal investigation but the parents are pressing for the change in administration as soon as possible.

The accused will be kept at the police custody till February 24 and the further investigation is going on. On February 20, 8 to 10 students of second standard of a private school in Thane’s Kapurbawdi were molested in the school bus by an outsider staff. The incident happened when the students were returning from a picnic to Kidzania Theme Park, R City Mall, Ghatkopar. Parents were not known that the outsider staff is also going with the students despite the consent form taken by the parents. The molestation incident has enraged the parents resulting in strong protests against the school administration. They have raised the issue of students safety as this molestation happened with the girls as well as boys.

