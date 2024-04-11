Thane Shocker: Couple kills 18-Month Old Daughter, Buries Minor Secretly at Graveyard

In a disturbing incident, Mumbra police arrested a couple accused of killing their 18-month-old daughter, Labiba, and burying her secretly at a graveyard in Thane district's Mumbra. During the investigation, a police source revealed that the couple's older daughter had also suffered a similar head injury in the past but had survived. The police team exhumed the minor's body buried at New Kabristan in Kausa's MM Valley around 2:30 a.m. on March 18.Samar Dhole, employed at the Naya Kabristan, informed LokmatTimes.com that the couple had provided a death certificate from MedFord private hospital last month, and they had consented to the burial. The 18-month-old child reportedly sustained severe injuries to her head and face.

The couple, identified as Jahid Sheikh, 38, and his 28-year-old wife, Noorani, resided at Amrut Nagar in Mumbra. "The police recently received an anonymous letter regarding the couple's alleged involvement in their child Labiba's death and the subsequent secret burial. Following this, the police initiated an investigation and detained the couple. Initially uncooperative, the accused later confessed to the crime. However, they did not disclose the motive behind the killing," stated senior inspector Anil Shinde of the Mumbra police station. They are remanded in police custody until April 15.MedFord private hospital, which issued the death certificate, declined to comment on the matter.

When questioned about any suspicions regarding the girl's injuries, hospital staff informed LokmatTimes.com that it is a matter under police investigation. The FIR filed by the police indicated that the girl's parents purportedly informed doctors that Labiba's skin had suddenly torn, resulting in profuse bleeding, before bringing her to the hospital. During the investigation, police were informed by a source that Labiba was the fifth child of the Shaikh couple, and an older daughter had previously experienced a similar head injury but survived. Police are probing whether the Shaikh couple has a history of such offenses. The autopsy report confirmed that the child sustained injuries to her head and other body parts. A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offense) was registered.