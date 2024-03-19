Thane Shocker: Husband Kills Wife in Bhiwandi, Buries Body to Destroy Evidence; Arrested

Thane Rural Police arrested a 29-year-old man accused of killing his missing wife and burying her body in a dilapidated house in Angaon village of Bhiwandi taluka to destroy evidence.

Dr. D.S. Swami, superintendent of Thane Rural police, and Dr. Dipali Ghate, additional superintendent, had instructed officials to detect and prevent property and bodily offenses registered in the district's jurisdiction, said Suresh Manore, senior inspector of the Local Crime Branch of Thane Rural police.

Also Read | Pune: Elderly Woman Killed in Brutal Armed Robbery Attempt in Shirur.

Jyotsna Digambar Shelar, a 27-year-old woman had been reported missing Ambernath. Acting on a tip from an informant, a police team from the Vashind unit conducted a search and apprehended Digambar Prakash Shelar from Angaon village. He confessed to killing his wife Jyotsna and burying her body around 150 meters (492 feet) west of Bhiwandi Vada Road to destroy evidence, Manore said. During interrogation, it was found that the accused killed his wife and buried her body in an abandoned house to destroy evidence.

The body of the deceased was found and a case was registered at the Ganeshpuri Police Station under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence). The accused has been handed over to the Ganeshpuri Police Station for further investigation.