Thane starts preparations to give booster doses to citizens, informs Naresh Mhaske

From January 3, the government has given instructions to vaccinate children in the age group of 15 to 18 and give booster dose to frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 years. Accordingly, Thane Municipal Corporation has made a plan in this regard and booster dose will be given as per the guidelines of the government, informed Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Monday.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Mhaske to review the plans made by Thane Municipal Corporation for giving booster dose. The meeting was attended by Standing Committee Chairman Sanjay Bhoir, House Leader Ashok Vaiti, Health Committee Chairman Nisha Patil, Additional Commissioner Sanjay Herwade, Deputy Commissioner Manish Joshi and Health Officer Bhimrao Jadhav.

Considering the total number of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years, senior citizens above 60 years, health workers and frontline workers in Thane Municipal Corporation limits, the Municipal Corporation has started planning to vaccinate accordingly. Mayor Naresh Mhaske also said that vaccination will be started in the city as soon as the regulations regarding booster doses are received from the state government.